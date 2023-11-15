Caffe Moak Luxol pushed past SiGMA Depiro on the opening day of the MAPFRE MSV Life Women’s League with a crucial defensive performance to keep up their momentum from the John Tabone Shield final victory over Starlites JSD.

Meanwhile, a Steffi De Martino-less Starlites took the points in their league opener against a resilient Fusion Quest side in the later game.

Luxol started Saturday’s game as Shield winners and this drive pushed them to their first victory of the new league campaign albeit facing a tough Depiro side.

One constant focus for Luxol remains the youth element and in-form forward Sarah Fenech Pace believes the win was a result of their mentality.

“I think that we put up a solid performance against a strong Depiro team, considering that we’re such a young team,” Fenech Pace told the Times of Malta.

