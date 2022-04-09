A dozen young people with Down Syndrome took on the responsibility of managing a café on Saturday as part of a project to help them become more independent and source work opportunities.

In a statement, the Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli praised the initiative as one which would help the youngsters gain confidence in themselves and their abilities.

“These kinds of projects also help show employers that persons with disabilities also have their own skillset," she said.

The project known as ‘Coffee with a Smile’ saw the 12 youngsters run the cafeteria at the Luqa Institute for Tourism Studies, Apron Restaurant, for a day.

This was not the first time the group participated in such activities. Known as ‘The Friendship Circle’, the group has been meeting for the last three years and a half and had participated in projects with similar aims.