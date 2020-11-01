The 2020 Malta Book Festival will run between November 11-15 in the form of a special online edition. The most prestigious event revolving around books in Malta offering extensive networking opportunities for industry professionals, is organised by the National Book Council, that for this edition has focused on developing an online cultural programme aimed at the Maltese book-loving community.

The Festival features events curated for adults and children alike. With the aim of promoting books and reading, the cultural programme for the 2020 Malta Book Festival – virtual edition features book launches, readings, thematic discussions, meetings with authors, poetry readings, conferences and seminars, a number of events featuring local and international publishers and authors, and activities created specifically for the student community.

Some of the highlights are two live events with Sir Salman Rushdie, one of the most celebrated authors of our time, and two events revolving around Dr Alfred Sant, the towering figure in Maltese literature.

As for the children’s events, like every year, a professional team of actors has adapted previous years’ and this year’s Terramaxka prize-winning books into productions appropriate for different age groups. A series of five shows by Danusan based on a different Terramaxka winning book will be streamed daily. Special guest Eran Katz will be streaming an English show on super memory skills for those schools that decide to opt for an English production.

Schools that submitted their application secured their students a €5 voucher, which will be sent shortly via e-mail to each and every student that has been registered. With the help of their parents and teachers, schoolchildren will have the possibility of selecting and purchasing the best books for children published locally, thus directly supporting the Maltese publishing industry.

For more details on the programme of events, visit ktieb.org.mt/programme.

The Malta Book Festival 2020 – virtual edition – is taking place between Wednesday, November 11 and Sunday, November 15. All households in Malta and Gozo have received or will be shortly receiving an informative leaflet about all participating exhibitors, dates and times, features and main events.

For the latest updates, visit the NBC’s Facebook page and www.ktieb.org.mt.