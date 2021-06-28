A wall in Ħamrun is being transformed into a mural depicting two subjects that have a special place in the locality’s history - St Ġorġ Preca and a train.

The painting in Triq Il-Franġiskani, was the brainchild of the Ħamrun local council which approached graffiti and tattoo artist Justin Bonnici.

RELATED STORIES A mural tribute for healthcare workers

Bonnici, better known as Justinks, told Times of Malta that Ħamrun mayor Christian Sammut asked him to have a traditional theme for the mural which represents the locality.

After designing a couple of sketches, they chose the Maltese saint and the train, for the mural. Both date back to the 19th century and are an important part of Maltese culture and history.

Why the saint and the train?

Born in Valletta in 1880, St Preca grew up and lived most of his life in Ħamrun. He celebrated his first mass on Christmas Day, 1906, at the St Cajetan parish church in the locality.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

He is the founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine, better known as M.U.S.E.U.M., a Catholic society that teaches catechism, and which held its first meeting in Ħamrun.

Ħamrun was also one of the key stations for the Malta Railway service, which was the only railway ever on the island, and consisted of a single track from Valletta to Mdina. The former Ħamrun station is now used as the headquarters of the 1st Ħamrun Scout Group.

While initially, Sammut was not sure if the train should feature in the mural, Bonnici convinced him to do so.

“I believe the train gives more life and perspective to the painting, it makes it pop out and more interesting to look at,” Bonnici said.

The train, better known as il-vapur tal-art (the land ship) passed close to the road where the mural is located.

He said he will be keeping the mural simple, with soft shades for the background to put more focus and importance on the subjects.

“I feel really honoured and grateful to take part in this project – there is nothing better in life when people show you how much they believe in what you do, and trust your potential,” he said.

Graffiti and tattoo artist Justin Bonnici. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A local 'trademark'

Sammut said that the idea of the mural, which is located near a small public garden, was to give the locality a special ‘trademark’.

“We then decided to give the blank wall a special feature, something which attributes to the locality and will give a ‘trademark’ to Ħamrun,” he said.

This is not the only project the council has in store to revitalise the small garden.

There are also plans for a mural to celebrate the life of St Francis of Assisi out of respect to the San Franġisk church just around the corner from the garden.