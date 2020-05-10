If you must wash your hands a lot, why not wash them royally and as luxuriously as possible? Your lathering might as well be voluptuous, decadent and self-indulgent. You’ve got to enjoy washing your hands.

Molton Brown, suppliers of toiletries to Queen Elizabeth II since the 1970s, opened its first shop in South Molton Street in London’s Mayfair district in 1973. In the early days, haircare products were hand-blended and hand-poured above a trendy hair salon.

Brown’s was a boutique owned by original founder Carol Burstein’s parents. Pro­ducts were then made on a kitchen table in a country cottage in Herefordshire.

The business boomed and Molton Brown became the byword for toe-to-toe pampering with its iconic Orange & Ber­gamot Hand Wash and enrichening hand cream (originally called, Bubbling Orange Grove), Black Peppercorn and Madagascan rainforest Ylang-Ylang Bodywash (1996).

Men’s skincare joined the range in 1985. Hotels and Harrods began stocking Molton Brown products. Popular eau de toilettes were created by renowned perfumers, Shyamala Maisondieu, Philippe Bousseton, Jacques Charbert and Carla Charbert.

Now, you can choose to douse yourself in anything from Bizarre Brandy Eau de Toilette to Bushukan Eau de Parfum.

Molton Brown is available in 70 countries. Its handwashes are among the most luxurious in the world. You can pick between Refined White Mulberry, Coastal Cypress and Sea Fennel, Hea­venly Gingerlily, Amber Cocoon, Rhubarb and Rose, Mesmeri­zing Oudh Accord and Gold and Icelandic Sea Moss Puritas.

The main players in the luxury sanitising liquid hand wash market are Byredo, Aesop, Essevero, Neom and Diptyque. Probably the most expensive handwash on the market is Dior’s Lucky, made with Lily of the Valley, by François Demachy. It retails for €57.

As well as Jasmine & Sun Rose (“the iconic expression of femini­nity”) Molton Brown’s latest creation, Milk Musk, is available as an eau de parfum (€125) as well as body lotion and shower gel.

According to senior perfumer Maia Lernout, who has just released the collection: “Nothing is more cosseting than the smell of vanilla. And ambroxan – the odour of ambergris. No top note as beguiling as pear and peach. No feeling like the comfort of slipping into a blanket of cocooning musk.

“I am always fighting for the beautiful. Milk Musk conveys the purest embrace. The reminiscent embrace of unconditional love. The comfort of slipping into a blanket of cos cocooning musk.”

The iconic personal care brand is now owned by the Kao Corporation. Its flagship shop is on London’s Regent Street.

www.moltonbrown.co.uk