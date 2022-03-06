We have created a new concept that provides a holistic approach, focusing on the health of the physical and psychological aspect of the patient, says Kim Restall, head of Saint James Weight Management Institute.

Our relationship with food is complicated. We love a plate of carbonara, so stunning in its simplicity – but then we wake up at six in the morning for a calorie-burning jog. We raise a finger to the question ‘Anyone up for seconds?’ – but then sprinkle the plate with a serving of guilt.

And that means that losing and managing weight is not a straightforward menu. You need discipline, dogged determination and drive. And ideally, a companion you can trust. A companion like the Saint James Weight Management Institute.

Saint James Hospital is the leading name in private healthcare in Malta – and has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector. This experience has helped Saint James Hospital earn a reputation for excellence and innovation, backed by the latest state-of-the-art technology, and staffed by highly qualified professional personnel.

This makes Saint James Hospital the natural choice when seeking private medical treatment, not simply because of the experience to meet patients’ expectations, but also because they house the very best in modern technology – and the island’s most renowned consultants and health professionals.

Saint James Hospital have recently created a new concept – Saint James Weight Management Institute – that provides a holistic approach, focusing on the health of the physical and psychological aspect of the patient.

“We provide a comprehensive weight management clinic that acts as a one-stop-shop solution for significant weight loss,” says Kim Restall, head of Saint James Weight Management Institute.

Restall, who is a registered dietitian in Malta and the UK, studied at The Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen and started her dietetic carrier in Scotland.

“All specialised weight management programmes should not just focus on the surgery aspect, but should include non-surgical assessment of patients, medical treatments, and lifestyle changes such as improved diet, increased physical activity and behavioural interventions,” she adds, as she goes on to explain the various options.

“Weight management surgery is known to achieve significant and sustainable weight reduction, as well as a significant improvement in one’s health condition. Bariatric surgical interventions are a key part of the whole solution, but appropriate preparation and after care is crucial, with lifelong specialist follow ups that are provided here at Saint James.

“Bariatric procedures – including sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass and mini-gastric bypass – help patients lose weight, induce remission of obesity-related diseases, and improve quality of life. A major goal of bariatric surgery is the reduction of excess body fat and improvement of associated health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, sleep apnoea and osteoarthritis.

“Endoluminal procedures help patients lose weight in an effective and sustainable way, without having invasive surgery through the endo sleeve (POSE), gastric balloon or gastric botox. Our experts in endoluminal treatments perform the procedures entirely through the mouth by using flexible endoscopy.

“Both bariatric and endoluminal procedures will initiate the patients’ weight loss journey and gradually help them lose weight in a healthy and effective manner that would lead to long term results. We will help our patients to find a healthy balance between losing weight, maintaining the weight lost and adapting to a new lifestyle.”

How safe are weight loss procedures?

“Just like any major procedure, weight-loss surgery poses potential health risks and side effects, both in the short- and long-term,” Restall says. “At Saint James Weight Management Institute, safety is our main priority. This is why we provide frequent medical check-ups to monitor the patients’ health before and after their weight-loss surgery.”

Patients need to go through certain preparations before undergoing weight loss procedures.

“Firstly, the patient will be assessed by our team’s dietitian where parameters are taken to determine the ideal weight loss procedure according to their current weight and intended outcomes. Patients will meet with our specialist surgeon to discuss and guide the patient forward,” Restall says.

“Saint James Weight Management Institute will provide the patient with all the information needed to help them prepare for surgery. This includes one-on-one discussions where thorough information on the specific procedure is given, psychological assessment and guidance and constant support from the whole medical team throughout. Our highly specialised team will be happy to guide and fully support each patient throughout their journey with us."

Saint James Weight Management Institute

2329 1000/7952 1293 wmi@stjameshospital.com