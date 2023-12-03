F&A are passionate about art and nature. Their unique collection of art sculptures, paintings, and prints are inspired by the beauty of the natural world, featuring animals, birds, fishes, and other wildlife. F&A believe that art should be wild and free, just like nature itself.

The F&A team of artists and designers are dedicated to creating the best of nature-inspired art, all in one place. They are committed to providing customers with the highest quality products and exceptional service.

At F&A, each creation tells a story, and is individually handmade, signed and numbered with a certificate of authenticity. Excited with the launch of their new Wild and Free Collection, the F&A team invite everyone to join in their inspirational journey. F&A will be participating in a number of Christmas events, including on Sunday, December 3, from 3:30pm till 6pm at the Artisan Fayre, which is being held at the Westin Dragonara Resort. Here, F&A will be present with exclusive handmade sculptures, limited edition prints, t-shirts and bags. On December 10, F&A will be at the Palazzo Parisio Christmas Market from 10am till 6pm.

F&A now also have a selection of sculptures available at Cleland & Souchet, St Julian’s, and at The Olive Wood Shop in Ta’ Qali. F&A are offering a 10 per cent discount with the first order and free delivery in Malta. For more information and to shop online visit www.f-a-design.com.