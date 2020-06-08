Humbly, I would like to tell young people in Malta and Gozo: believe in God and His love. Life will appear splendid and attractive.

What, really, is in the order and harmony of all things? It is the future, the work, the sacrifice in enthusiastic and exciting achievement. You can become rich, powerful, learned, scientists but without God in your hearts you will never experience real joy and never have lasting peace. Unfortunately, we become aware of this void with the passing of years, after some sorrowful experiences and, at times, when it may be too late.

Notwithstanding the great progress registered in science, techno­logy, welfare and knowledge, life has become inhumane, sometimes senseless and, at times, even horrendous.

We do not have peace in our hearts, serenity in our families and tranquillity in all our affairs. There is no security in our future: everything has become unstable, uncertain and illusory; everything eludes us; everything is disposable, even human beings.

Why? From generation to generation, we have moved away from God, from His law, and we have replaced love with hate, justice with power, truth with hypocrisy and falsehood. We have forgotten that everything we own comes from God and so everything is God’s gift.

To understand and love life it is necessary to admire crea­tion, to listen to the voices of nature, to turn our eyes frequently to the vault of Heaven, where over a thousand ages myriads of stars have been moving in the infinity.

Do we want to stop and reflect on our priorities? Do we want to know who we are?

Everything evolves, performs with the same order and the same harmony as has been occurring throughout thousands of years; all except our will: the grass, the flowers, the trees, the most tasty of fruits, the different animals; they populate the land, the rivers, the lakes, the seas, the air. In its bosom, the land stores metals, liquids, gases and many other essential treasures.

We utilise and multiply all these gifts, with our intellectual, moral, physical and emotional capacities that God, in various proportions, has endowed our body and soul.

Young people need to appreciate their unique personality, their heart, their mind, and, above everything else, their sacred body.

We can give life to marvellous and amazing works, thus increasing the joy of those who come after us. Our heritage does not belong to us but we need to care for it and pass it on to future generations better than we have found it.

Although there is enough space, work and bread for everyone, nowadays, unfortunately, there is still so much poverty in the world. It is the fault of human beings: because of our selfishness, greed and arrogance.

We forget that we are all brothers and sisters. More often than not, we perceive others as strangers, especially when we fight and quarrel like merciless enemies, contesting ruthlessly all those gifts that God has donated for the good of all mankind.

The roots of all good and evil are embedded in our heart.

We have to eradicate hate by sowing love: loving others and sharing like brothers and sisters.

We need to propagate human harmony, inseparable from Divine harmony that palpitates in all the universe.

This is what our saints did in their lifetime. They followed in the footsteps of Our Lord Jesus by living and practising the Gospel day by day.

Therefore, everything becomes beautiful, good and saintly when there is space for God in our heart… in our life.

All social problems, which keep pestering every human being, are not only economic problems; they are, above all, moral, spiritual, cultural, emotional and religious problems. A conquest of evangelical love is the only answer because where there is love there is bread, work, freedom, justice and peace.