The Manoel Theatre is this weekend hosting a high-octane physical theatre performance titled WTC. Directed by Stephen Oliver, it explores the tragic events of September 11, 2001 and specifically, the attacks on the World Trade Centre, hence the performance’s title.

The piece utilises an explosive soundtrack and real film footage − some of which has never been seen before − together with verbatim dialogue spoken by the witnesses to this event. The story unfolds through episodes, each with their own motif and features Malta’s strongest physical theatre performers.

The performance is choreographed by Elise Ellul.

WTC is being held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta tomorrow and on Saturday at 8pm. Admission age is 14+. Please note that the show contains footage which might be disturbing. For tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.org.mt.