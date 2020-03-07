A new edition of Sunday Circle is out tomorrow in print with The Sunday Times of Malta and in digital format on the TOM Mag app, which can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

This issue is fronted by Thomas Borg, Vladyslava Kravchenko and Julian Bajada, three paralympic swimmers who have conquered water and everything else in their way. They talk about overcoming their disabilities, preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and the foundation of the Malta Paralympic Committee.

Readers will be taken behind the scenes of the Times of Malta newsroom, where they get to sit in on a morning briefing, join a journalist out on duty, and get first-hand information on how the news organisation works from the editor-in-chief, the print editor, the online editor, and the head of news.

The spotlight then shifts onto the Malta Football Association’s Migrant Inclusion Programme. Spearheaded by actor and director Peter Busuttil, the programme aims to get migrants to integrate into Maltese society through the medium of football.

Another highlight in this month’s edition is Kristina Chetcuti’s Women’s Day special: a rundown of the women who have, over the millennia, left their mark on Malta.

The magazine is also chock-a-block with articles about food, culture, art, society and general trivia.

Meanwhile, through the digital edition, readers can win a jar of Kiehl’s Crème de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter!

The Sunday Circle March 2020 edition is out tomorrow as a printed magazine with The Sunday Times of Malta and as a free, interactive digital magazine on www.tommag.com.