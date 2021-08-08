The building hosting the American University of Malta (AUM) has a long history. The great architect William Scamp had designed the British-era building between 1841 and 1844 as a workshop, including Dock number 1, for the British Royal Navy.

During the World War II, the building was damaged by aerial bombardment. Renovations and alterations were made after the war had been unsympathetic to the building’s aesthetics, and that was very harming to the Maltese cultural heritage.

Nevertheless, that led to the creation of a new space, rehabilitated and opened to the public in 2014. On August 25, 2016, the Planning Authority in Malta approved the restoration of this building to embrace part of the AUM campus. The renovation was carried out by architect Edwin Mintoff between November 2016 and March 2019 – and the project included conservation of the existing building, reconstruction of the parts that had been destroyed during the war as well as the construction of an intermediate level and adding of new floors with a contemporary glass-and-steel design.

By February 2020, the conversion of the building won the Golden ‘A’ Design Award. Consideration is being given to the future plans by the AUM to draw attention to this great educational place and to be also seen as a unique tourist attraction. The university will create several activities and events to highlight the historical significance of this place. This means that this educational institution will also contribute to raising cultural awareness of the area.

Supported by the American University of Malta.