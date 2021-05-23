As is the case with all other walks of life, Maltese sport has come through a long journey of episodes most of which are heavily influenced by a foreign imprint more or less in line with the socio-political development of the nation.

The manner in which different sporting disciplines mushroomed around the islands over a span of more than 150 years has shaped today’s sporting culture in towns and villages with some maintaining the unique characteristics inherited from different generations to the extent that they form a prominent role of the locality’s way of life.

All 68 legally recognised districts in the Maltese Islands, locally referred to as local councils, identify themselves with the roots of origin of at least one sporting discipline.

