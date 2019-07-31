Heritage Malta is today hosting ‘Children on Paintings – Teaching History of Childhood’, a lecture by Orsolya Endrődy, associate professor at Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest at the national-community art museum MUŻA.

Endrődy will discuss how pictures of children throughout history can be read as coded texts.

This lecture will also explore methods to engage young adults in museums by introducing them to works of art, making them feel comfortable and at home in a museum and exploring picture analysis methodologies.

The professor will also explore possible perspectives in visual research methodologies.

The lecture is being held in collaboration with the Department of Arts, Open Communities and Adult Education and the Malta Review for Educational Research Journal.

Entrance to the lecture, which starts today at 7pm, is free. MUŻA is located at Auberge D’Italie, Merchants Street, Valletta.