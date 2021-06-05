Spazju Kreattiv is hosting the solo piece Kaxxa Infernali: Explosions this month. The piece will unfold a ‘sound’ landscape made out of voices, sounds, noise and histories (personal and national) connected to different types of explosions – military, ritualistic, artistic, criminal – from fireworks to bombs, on Malta.

Jimmy Grima, the creative behind the piece, discovered various stories that deserved further contemplation on the island, one of the most bombarded places on earth during World War II, with a turbulent political history in the 1970s and 1980s and, more recently, with a series of car bombs and a number of incidents in firework factories, which brought numerous tragedies and deaths over the past century.

During the research phase and conversations, the artist also drew upon his personal history: part of his family, through three generations, is engaged in the manufacturing of fireworks and has lived in the quiet village of Qrendi, a stone’s throw away from Filfla.

Maltese fishermen (and firework makers) have, in the past, fished unexploded bombs from the islet of Filfla, which was used as target practice for rockets, missiles and torpedoes during British rule.

This project is a co-production with Spazju Kreattiv and the Rubberbodies Collective by Grima.

Kaxxa Infernali: Explosions will premiere on June 8 at 8pm, and will take place again on June 9, 10 and 11 at 8pm, on June 12 at 6 and 9pm and on June 13 at 5 and 8pm. It will also be available on demand. For tickets, log on to www.spazjukreattiv.com.