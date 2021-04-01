Church models and miniature Good Friday statues in virtual exhibition on social media

A virtual exhibition is showcasing the ubiquitous local fascination with church models and religious statues. Set up by the Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes, the Facebook page Wirja Virtwali features several photos of church models, Good Friday statues and other church-related material, alongside interviews with amateur scale modellers.

“There are several enthusiasts around the country and most people are not aware of the marvellous works they have. It is a hobby that is religious, devotional and traditional. It is part of Maltese culture,” says Raoul Briffa, who is curating the Facebook page as part of a Master’s degree in community action and development within the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, University of Malta.

He explains that the roots of this hobby go back to the times of the knights, when many families who lived around the harbour area owned a small miniature church model adorned with artefacts similar to those usually found in churches, such as patron saints’ statues, Good Friday statues and altars, among other elements.

The Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes was founded in 1986 by Ralph Micallef, Guido Lanfranco, Tony Terribile and Paul Piscopo, with the aim of helping church model enthusiasts meet to share and discuss different issues pertaining to this hobby.

“As the name implies, the group was formed for church model enthusiasts, many of whom build the church models themselves. However, many new young members were affiliated with the group, and now there are about 300 members,” Briffa notes.

He explains that the term ‘church models’ can be sub-divided into various categories, whereby some enthusiasts own whole church models while others may collect statues, or solely altars.

The group annually organises an exhibition in Valletta, whereby each member exhibits one or more of their miniature artefacts or collectable items. This was, of course, not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“As an alternative, through my fieldwork placement, together with the members of the committee, we thought of organising a virtual exhibition by involving members of the group,” Briffa notes.

The feedback has been very encouraging.

“We did not expect such positive feedback. People are still sending pictures of their work to be shared on Facebook and some have asked to join the group,” he enthuses.

He adds that members appreciated the fact that their work is being shared with the public, who have become more aware of the hobby.

As his project is coming to an end, Briffa is currently discussing with the group’s committee members how the initiative can be continued beyond Easter.

“I think this hobby is like no other as it has spirituality attached to it. Through it, people learn about the liturgy and the main scope of the feasts celebrated by the Church,” he says.

“I am still fascinated by what a member said in one of the interviews: ‘The church model I have is like a chapel to me, every evening I come and say a small prayer to the Lord’.”

To become a member of the group, visit their Facebook page or send a letter to their premises at 37, East Street, Valletta.