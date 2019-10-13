More Maltese people – and foreigners – are recognising what Gozo has to offer for a second home. Remax Malta’s COO Jeffrey Buttigieg leads a Real Estate Conversation with two Gozo-based Remax experts, Michael Galea and Edith Camilleri, to find out why our sister island is the ultimate destination for a second home in the Mediterranean.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Billy Connolly – there is no shortage of celebrities who have an attachment to Gozo and have taken full advantage of the island’s peaceful charm.

No doubt they have recognised what many local people have always known, which is that Malta’s smaller, quieter, quirkier sister island is indeed the ‘hidden gem of the Mediterranean’, as it is so often coined.

“Gozo has so many unique selling points for potential home-buyers,” explains Michael Galea. “For one thing, it is only a 20-minute ferry ride away from Malta, which offers big opportunities for employment in the thriving financial services or pharmaceutical industries, for example. But as soon as you set foot on the island, you realise how different Gozo is to Malta. It’s so much smaller, with just 30,000 people, which gives you breathing space.”

“Gozo offers so much more,” Edith Camilleri agrees. “It’s so picturesque, with beautiful beaches and historical sites such as the Ġgantija Temples and the Citadel in Victoria. And its charm doesn’t stop there – it hosts many cultural activities including the operas performed annually at our two main theatres, while the Gozitan villages still each have their own unique character and community. It’s idyllic!”

Perhaps due to its many attractive qualities, Gozo’s property market has been growing steadily, particularly over the past few years in reflection of Malta’s impressive economic boom. Many locals have tapped into the feel-good factor inspired by the country’s economic success by buying a second home, and some 17 per cent of Maltese people who own a second home purchased it in Gozo, according to a recent study.

“Gozo’s property market has been enjoying an exceptional few years, thanks to Malta’s booming economy,” continues Galea. “Our rise in property sales has also been largely due to the lower pricing of properties on the island when compared with Malta. Maltese people are noticing that, for their second home, and for the price of an apartment in Malta you could possibly buy a house in Gozo. So, if someone is on a low budget, that makes a big difference.”

The increased demand has been embraced by the ever-growing Remax Affiliates Gozo franchise, according to Camilleri. “To better service the demand, we were proactive in 2018 and opened a second office, increasing our number of agents and offering them the high level of training for which we are known.

And we’ve made sure to keep a diverse range of properties on our books, including the highly-sought-after farmhouses and houses of character, for every budget and style.”

While so many Maltese people are opting to buy their second home in Gozo, many are also deciding to regard it as a rental investment, earning a rental income during the months they will not be personally enjoying it.

“In the rental market we are certainly seeing a boom,” notes Camilleri. “In 2016, we had one letting agent in the office. Now, we have four – all of whom are kept very busy!

Michael Galea (left) and Edith Camilleri during a podcast with Jeffrey Buttigieg.

Over the last few years, the demand has grown by around 300 per cent, and we are increasingly taking on new specialised properties, residential as well as commercial, to meet that demand. Of course, all this is also benefitting the Gozitan economy.”

And although Camilleri explains that it is mostly Maltese clients who are served by the Gozo office, she has also noticed more and more Gozo-based property interest from foreign nationals.

“We have been working with many Europeans, hailing from France, Germany or Switzerland, as well as expats from the Middle East, who have been increasingly interested in purchasing properties in Gozo as second homes or rental investments.

“To better serve these clients, we also have three SDAs in Gozo, which are fully-equipped with all the five-star amenities today’s clients expect, no matter where they are from.”

Gozo’s three special designated areas (SDAs) continue to put the island on the international property map by offering local and foreign buyers a luxury lifestyle through high-end amenities according to their individual location and setting.

Buyers can select from the Kempinski Residences, set in a private wing of a luxury hotel, Fort Chambray, which offers historic character, and Vista Point, which affords breathtaking panoramic sea and country views and access to a popular seaside resort.

Aside from Gozo’s many attractive property options, peaceful tranquillity, beautiful scenery, flourishing tourism industry and historic character, what else could anyone wish for in their second home destination?

“If Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt believe Gozo is good enough to live in,” says Galea, “then it’s certainly good enough for me!”

