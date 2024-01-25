Everyone reaches a stage in life where balancing independence with the need for care, companionship, and safety becomes crucial. The decision to consider a move into a care home is a significant one, and at Simblija Care Home, we recognise the importance of making that choice with utmost care and consideration. Our goal is always to create a welcoming home for anyone seeking a supportive environment, regardless of their level of independence. Our friendly and well-trained staff can assist with various tasks, from medical needs to everyday chores, making daily life easier and more comfortable.

Over the years, we have helped many find a comfortable and independent lifestyle within our community in Naxxar, providing a new home that not only aligns with their lifestyle but also respects their individuality and desire to live life on their terms.

In fact, at Simblija, personalised care is at the core of our philosophy. It begins with your room, a space we encourage you to make truly your own by adding cherished belongings and meaningful keepsakes to ensure you feel right at home. We understand the importance of creating a space that reflects your unique personality and we want to make sure your room is a comforting space filled with the things that matter most to you. And if you need a hand with this, our team is here to assist in moving your belongings from your old home into your new one.

We also appreciate that good food is the cornerstone of a good life. Here at Simblija, our kitchen team takes pride in crafting delicious, highly nutritious meals using the freshest ingredients. Whether it's catering to personal tastes, accommodating food allergies, or adhering to dietary restrictions, we're committed to ensuring your dining experience is both delightful and nourishing.

Simblija offers you a home filled with a wealth of options at your fingertips. You can enjoy a relaxing dip in our hydrotherapy pool or engage in personalised exercises at Revive, our physio centre. Share quality time with loved ones over a delectable meal at The Orchard restaurant. Additionally, we provide access to our library, gym, and spa to support your well-being. And for your spiritual needs, we have a Chapel where our dedicated Chaplain conducts daily mass.

But that’s not all, Simblija is more than just a residence; it’s a vibrant community that thrives on social connections and an active lifestyle. That's why we put great effort into creating a diverse schedule of activities and excursions for our residents stimulating them physically, mentally and emotionally, ensuring their days are enriched with meaningful experiences and connections, fostering a healthy and fulfilling life.

We acknowledge that making this move can be a tough decision. That's why we're here to support you every step of the way. To truly understand if Simblija Care Home is the right fit for you, pay us a visit and experience first-hand who we are and what we stand for. A warm tour of our home awaits you, where we can discuss your living options tailored to your individual needs. Book your one-on-one visit today by calling on 2235 1000 or visiting www.simblijacarehome.com to see what awaits you.