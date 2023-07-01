The Gozo Ministry has applied for a permit to install a sculpture of an eight-legged headless horse on a site overlooking the pristine coastline in Xwejni, Gozo, outside of the development zone.

The remote and rural area is untouched by development and is mostly frequented by divers and the operators of the nearby salt pans.

The proposed installation is considered incompatible with the natural surroundings and pristine coastal landscape - Environment and Resources Authority

While the Planning Authority’s case officer has recommended the plans for approval, several objections have been raised about the location being unsuitable for the installation, particularly because it lies within a protected area.

The Environmental Resources Authority has objected to the application primarily because it is located within a Natura 2000 site and is designated a special conservation area and special protection area.

“The proposed installation of the monument is considered out of context and incompatible with the natural surroundings and the pristine coastal landscape,” the authority said in its objection.

“Therefore, the proposed siting is objectionable from an environmental point of view, and a more appropriate urban location should be sought.”

Location with unobstructed views

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage raised similar concerns, saying that the site of the development is located in a “very prominent location with unobstructed views of a surrounding pristine landscape”.

“The proposed installation would be an incompatible addition to the surrounding natural, rural and cultural landscape,” they said.

In a statement, BirdLife Malta also expressed concern at the prospect of such a development in ODZ, questioning where the buck will stop when it comes to granting concessions.

“While we are, of course, in no way against artistic exhibits, one has to understand that with all the pressures that the limited natural areas are facing, such an installation should have been placed outside a Natura 2000 site,” they said.

“So, while the installation of an artistic sculpture is far from the onslaught of development concessions we have seen in ODZ areas and impacting Natura 2000 sites, we felt the need to intervene so far on this planning application within a relatively pristine area.”

Location ‘chosen by artist’

A spokesperson for the Gozo Ministry said that the site was selected by Gozitan artist Austin Camilleri, who conceived the sculpture around the location.

“This project was one of four winning projects which were selected and are in the production phase, where in the call each artist selected the site for his installation. This project is not only about the work itself but also an exercise in place-making,” the spokesperson said.

“Visitors will be able to appreciate the sculpture without leaving the public road. In addition, the sculpture itself will have no plinth or pedestal and the anchorage system will be completely invisible below the rock surface. Should the sculpture be removed in the future, there will be no visible marks on the site.”

The spokesperson added that the sculpture, named WIEĦED, was a winning entry in a public call for local artists that was selected by an independent jury.

“The artist’s intention for WIEĦED is to constantly dialogue with nature, feeding from and mirroring the beauty and dramatic force of the site, taking cue from the form of Billinghurst Cave underneath the site itself – gradually becoming a coastal guardian, part of the network of watch towers that pinpoint our territory,” they said.

“Therefore, it is crucial that the intervention occurs in a predominantly natural context. It has always been part of the original concept that the sculpture is not to be lit at night.”

During its last hearing, the Planning Commission asked the architect to provide “further clarifications and justification” as to why the site was chosen, as well as to submit a works method statement. A final decision on the application is expected on July 4.