As Malta celebrates the 100 years since the proclamation of the self-governing constitution on April 30, 1921, a milestone in the reinforcement of our national identity, the latest issue of Treasures of Malta marks the event with a collection of unique pictures and other memorabilia from the personal collection of its editor, Giovanni Bonello.

Bonello also takes the opportunity to share with us his favourite object from his rich collections of Melitensia art objects, books and whatnots. It is the original seal of the High Court of Appeal of Malta which was set up by Governor Maitland in 1814.

Literally picked from a basinful of rumiżolji at the flea market for the princely sum of two shillings, this unique object is a fine memorial of the legal reforms the British introduced early in their rule.

Keith Sciberras, the author of the recent splendid publication on the life and works of Mattia Preti, describes 12 paintings that have been added to the corpus of the master’s work in Malta.

Driven by private collectors and the state, a number of works representing the entire range of Preti’s oeuvre are making their way to the island where the artist lived for 30 years and died. The subjects vary from portraits to depictions of saints to mythological and historical subjects, and even a rare battle scene.

In the mid-1960s, Malta welcomed to its shores Victor Pasmore, the greatest artist since Preti to make the island his home for over 30 years, just like the Calabrese artist did. Drawn partly by its unique architecture, Pasmore chose an old cow farm in Gudja and transformed it, creating a harmonious studio and residence that greatly reflect his art.

Joseph Borg presents an excellent review and assessment of Dar Ġamri, where Pasmore wedded his creative interest in architecture to his unique art.

Pasmore chose an old cow farm in Gudja and transformed it

Giulia Privitelli’s discussion of the Buskett Palace where Grandmaster Verdalle had his pleasure dome decreed, is served beautifully by some breathtaking photographs by Daniel Cilia.

His bird’s-eye view in particular should make us envious of what beauty our feathered friends may sometimes be left to enjoy.

Mattia Preti’s painting Boethius Consoled by Philosophy.

In the first of three articles, Privitelli sees the palace, visible from most of the island, as a conscious effort by the cardinal grand master to assert his authority and control worthy of an absolutist prince. The message is further reinforced by the frescos that depict Verdalle’s rise.

The researcher Thomas Freller has brought to light yet another Maltese luminary who made his fame in foreign lands and has remained less known locally. Giuseppe Zahra (1730-1821), architect, mathematician, rebel and Freemason, had lived for a long time in Russia where he was au courant of the plot to murder Czar Peter III that placed Catherine on the throne.

In Malta, he had been involved in failed attempts against the Order and fled to Naples in 1772. Zahra had a distinguished career as an engineer and even served as Goethe’s cicerone when he visited Catania.

Conservator Sarah Yeomans Gafà gives an account of the restoration of two portraits, Pope Clement I and King George III, from Casa Rocca Piccola while describing the ethical considerations that restorers have to keep in mind during their interventions.

In September 2019, the remaining contents of Villa Guardamangia, the only home outside of Britain in which Queen Elizabeth II ever lived, were auctioned, drawing a host of persons who were interested. Robert Attard points out a remarkable item put up for sale: a two-metre by four- metre piece of fabric which turned out to be an ngaru, a material made in Tonga out of the bark of mulberry trees.

Victor Pasmore at his Gudja home.

Ngaru is a much-valued ceremonial cloth and lots of it were woven on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth’s visit in 1953, so that she would never actually set her foot physically on Tongan ground. How did it come to Guardamangia? Attard proposes an answer.

Maps connected with events were first included in bibles following the Reformation. Emanuel Chetcuti has managed to trace and study a number of maps that show Malta as the location of St Paul’s shipwreck.

Mentioning St Paul brings up the short appreciation of that great devotee of the saint who was Mgr Ġwann Azzopardi – Dun Ġwann to all who knew him. This gentle humble scholar, always ready to help, will be much missed in our cultural scene because he has been called up to put some order in the heavenly archives.

Most fittingly and uniquely, he was honoured with burial in the grotto about which he researched and published so much. Adieu, Dun Ġwann.