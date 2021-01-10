Time waits for nobody, but few wanted to stop the clock dawning the third decade of the second millennium. If the first was about childlike optimism, the second ended with the horror of global pestilence that echoed our disease with a ‘digital’ age. The death of democracy... the rise of populism... the woundedness of the earth... the migration of peoples... all seem to point to an emergent chaos over which we have little control.

Still, we drag on through sludge. We persist in life, even if a dark shroud of fear, of moroseness seems to descend upon us. As the poet wrote, in “dark times” we ought “to sing”… but we sing to celebrate hope that never dies.

Hope is humanity’s deepest paradox, for it expresses our most intimate conviction, that in itself, remains unknown.

Hope emerges from truth, at once personal, but that transcends all beliefs: the ground of my being, of all being itself; the reason I get out of bed in the morning, but why collectively we aspire to greater justice, wisdom and beauty is a known-unknown; an already-but-not-yet.

Hope remembers a taste of happiness, but that promises absolute bliss. Like courage, hope not only gives us the will to live, but makes us endure all things. Indeed, hope is greater than fortitude, for if courage is about the willingness to die for the most noble causes, hope is what guarantees that a heroic death is truly such… transforming it into a glimpse of the truly noble, the promise of ultimate bliss.

From birth till death, hope makes each of our days a journey worth travelling, as we remember the promise while seeking it with all our might. It is not surprising that the exemplar of hope is Abraham, the old man, spouse of a barren wife, who left everything to seek a promised land, to father a nation; the man who was willing to sacrifice his only son, because his hope, his trust, would never die.

Abraham is the wayfarer. For as the great doctor, Thomas of Aquino, says: “there is no hope either in the blessed or in the damned. On the other hand, hope can be in wayfarers, whether of this life or in purgatory, because in either case they apprehend happiness as a future possible thing” (Summa Theologiae II-II, 18.3).

As we start a new decade, we are invited to drink anew of this spirit of wayfarers, who see ‘the possible in the beyond’.

For too long, we have embraced the quick solution, the immediate gratification, and have put our trust in nothing but our ingenuity, our inventiveness, ourselves. But the promise of hope not only exceeds all human nostalgia; it is greater than our wildest dreams. Hope is neither idyllic nor mere fantasy. Indeed, it is only hope to the extent that one trusts it can be real, that one has faith. Abraham the wayfarer is our father in faith.

As Thomas puts it: “the proper and principal object of hope is eternal happiness... which consists in the enjoyment of God Himself. For we should hope from Him for nothing less than Himself.”

God promises His very being, but Christian faith reminds that God has already delivered. As wayfarers we journey confidently in hope… trusting that our path, with all its hardship, is blessed!

Nadia Delicata, theologian and lecturer at Faculty of Theology