We help hundreds of people make their next career move, says Moira Gatt Ghirxi from Alfred Jobs.

Over the past two years, thousands of people around the world came to the same realisation: they don’t love their jobs.

From entry-level roles to senior management positions, the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could have been the wake-up call that many employees needed to encourage them to seek out an opportunity that makes them feel more fulfilled. Of course, the reasons that can lead to resignation are varied but the unshakeable feeling of knowing it’s time to move on is mutually shared across the board. Thus began the ‘great resignation’ – a term coined by American professor Anthony Klotz, which pinpoints a growing trend causing a seismic shift in the post-pandemic world of work.

The trend reached a peak in November 2021, when 4.5 million Americans left their jobs – the largest number since the year 2000 – while global resignation rates painted a similar picture. A study by Microsoft in 2021 revealed that 41 per cent of global employees worldwide were thinking about leaving their current job last year. In Western Europe alone, 20 per cent of millennials decided to leave their jobs in 2020, according to a Ypulse trend report.

The exodus of workers expected in the ‘great resignation’ may be a hiring manager’s worst nightmare, but it presents a wealth of new opportunities for job seekers. Traditionally, seeking a new job is a time-consuming process, whether you’re scanning the newspaper’s classified pages or scrolling through job posting websites. Changing jobs can mean hours spent reading job descriptions, filtering through e-mails for job alerts, writing cover letters, and discretely waiting for a response – something that many full-time employees don’t have the time for. What if there was a way to let your dream job find you?

A dream job is just a click away

For those people who haven’t yet made up their minds about leaving their jobs behind, signing up to a job searching platform can help you get an understanding of the job market. This is where Alfred Jobs can help. Offering a new approach to shifting roles, which won’t take a toll on your current position, Alfred Jobs helps you take control of your career choices. Through innovative mobile application technology, users can set up a profile, upload their CV and choose the types of jobs they would be interested in. Whenever an ideal opportunity pops up, you’ll be notified through the ‘Job Watch’ section of the mobile app itself, saving your inbox from unnecessary e-mail clutter. For others who have already left their jobs without having a new offer lined up, there are also over a thousand open vacancies available to apply for through the app.

Alfred Jobs is seeking to revolutionize the job-searching process by saving applicants time and energy. The free platform allows users to apply for jobs that match their profile with just one click. The app generates a CV based on their profile information – filling in all the important details relating to the applicant’s educational background, work experience, skills and values. Most importantly, the user’s profile can be personalised by filling in the ‘About You’ section, which is a clear way to express your individuality and personality to your potential future employer.

Why are people changing jobs?

From summer jobs to managerial roles, it’s never been easier to change tack. Resignations are not a new trend, but the pandemic may have caused more people to reassess their career ambitions. Many workers decided to return to education, with the aim to progress in their current roles or to enter a new field of work altogether, while others became aware of the toxic work culture underpinning their burnout. Some workers may have been toying with the idea of leaving their jobs to start their own business, but postponed their plans due to the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding to the many redundancies that were caused by companies needing to cut costs as the pandemic raged on, the job market, like the rest of the world, was entering a new normal.

In an interview with the BBC, Anthony Klotz explained that amid this change, companies are now competing to hire the best talent by adapting their offerings and providing solutions that will bring out the best in their employees. As a result, employees have the power to demand better working conditions from their employers, be that in the form of remote- or hybrid-work solutions, better wages, improved company culture and many other perks.

As more and more people tear away from their jobs in search of something new, the job market has become increasingly competitive. In order to get ahead of the competition, candidates need to do their best to stand out and react quickly to new job postings. One can no longer afford to spend weeks preparing their job applications or hesitating about whether to reach out to that company or not. Job seekers need to put themselves first and shape the future they want through work.

When your dream job comes knocking, why would you want to wait?

