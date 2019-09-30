The Malta Stock Exchange is currently hosting its third art exhibition, called A Portrait of Sel(ves), at its iconic building in Valletta.

The contemporary exhibition, which was officially opened with a reception at the Exchange on September 19, is organised by artist and curator Adrian Scicluna, together with artists Elisa von Brockdorff, Damian Darmanin, Ryan Falzon, Margerita Pulè and Matthew Schembri. The theme of the exhibition an embarkation on a journey of self-discovery in today’s global environment.

The artists expressed themselves using different media ranging from interactive and site-specific installations to paintings and graphic prints.

The exhibition will run on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays between 4pm and 6.30pm until October 16.