The Directorate for Alternative Care (Children and Youth) aims at safeguarding the well-being of children and youth followed by the Directorate. We ensure this by making sure their voice is heard, exercising their rights, and ensuring their safety throughout their development. The Directorate believes any child and youth has the right to live with their biological family. When this is not possible or goes against their best interest or needs further assessment, the Directorate strives to make sure children and youth have the best possible out-of-home care experience available, designed to fit their needs.

Throughout our varied services, support is given to children, youth, their respective families and caregivers who are part of their out-of-home care experience, and we strive to facilitate reunification whenever possible. The ultimate goal is to see children and youth going through their journey towards adulthood in a safe, nurturing, and stable environment.

As part of its vision, the Directorate for Alternative Care (Children and Youth) aims at attuning to new trends emerging from the community, direct practice and research, and through the enhancement and development of its services, in order to keep providing the best approach when supporting children, youth and their support network. The Directorate works hard to respect the right of children and youth to be heard and consulted throughout. The Directorate does not limit its service to children and youth in out-of-home care but also extends its remit to reach out to vulnerable youths who are living in the community by providing them with help, so they can overcome challenges and access internal and external resources.

Through a collaborative approach with every stakeholder who is present in the life of each child and youth, the Directorate tailors individual care plans, reflecting the social and legal parameters by which it safeguards their care. Care plans are reviewed periodically to ensure they still reflect the best interest of the child or youth. Apart from focusing on the holistic development of the child and youth, care plans also take into account: reunification with birth families; permanency, whether it is in foster care, residential care and/or community care; freeing up for adoption; and aftercare requirements.

The Directorate works hard at this process by adhering to its professional values and principles of working.

The past year has been indeed a challenging year to work in any sector. However, since the enactment of the Alternative Care Act in July 2020, children services in Malta have been working with a clear vision and direction, committed more than ever to deliver on these changes which are needed to make a difference to children and young people’s well-being.

Malta is registering great advancement in children in out of home care. The move is very clear towards more community homes, more group foster homes and more places which differ from the traditional residential service and institutionalization. Children are nowadays reared in very small groups, with constant carers and key persons in their lives and this same level of care is continued sometimes even till the age of 23. The home where they live is considered as their own safe place and hence they should stay on there, in the same place until they are ready to move towards independent living.

Gone are the times when children in care leave their care home upon the age of 18. Vast investment is being done not only through PSPs and the government’s own community homes, but also in policies and mind frames of the professionals involved where it is now recognized the importance of keeping these young people in the same setting where they grew up and if needed continuing supporting them for more years until they are ready to move towards independent living.

Among all this work towards more individualized care, Directorate for Alternative Care, every year as part of its own CSR, in collaboration with Goodwill Ambassadors Foundation, organizes the yearly Children’s Dreams, now a project on a national scale. Last year, 100 per cent of the dreams were fulfilled in just 10 days from the launch of this project and this shows how much Children’s Dreams’ Malta is now an annual event in our country.

Children living in vulnerable situations, children in care and other children who are known to FSWS are given the opportunity to share their dream with their key worker.

This dream is then posted publicly at www.childrendreams.org and the general public is encouraged to choose a dream of a particular child and make that a reality. The public is encouraged to buy the dream and deliver it to our Children’s Dreams offices in Mosta, where they will have the opportunity to meet the team behind Children’s Dreams and get to know more about the children aided through this project.

Those interested in gaining more information on adoption, fostering, youth services, children in alternative care and children’s dreams, are urged to contact the Directorate for Alternative Care on 2295 9000 for more information. Children’s Dreams team can be contacted directly on 9928 2198.

Remenda Grech is Director at Directorate for Alternative Care.