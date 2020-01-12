What is the secret to a healthy relationship? Now that I am in my 40s, I can safely say that there is only one answer to that: honesty. In fact, the Church’s Cana Movement can do away with those marriage courses for couples before the wedding and instead tell lovers to stick solely to one motto: be honest with each other, and God will do the rest.

A relationship – of any form – is doomed the very minute one of the parties gets shifty. However, human nature does not come with a manual at birth and generally it takes us half a lifetime to realise this very simple rule of relationships.

Often the person being lied to refuses to contemplate the fact that the one they are absolutely head over heels in love with, is actually dishonest. It’s too painful; keeping the status quo and turning a blind eye is so much easier.

It takes years, sometimes a decade, or even more, for someone to finally pay heed to their intuition. As The Little Prince puts it: “Voici mon secret. Il est très simple: on ne voit bien qu’avec le cœur. L’essentiel est invisible pour les yeux.” (Here is my secret. It is very simple: one sees well only with the heart. The essential is invisible to the eyes). And when that happens, the relationship founders precisely because it was founded on lies.

At that moment, it feels like it’s the end of the world, you know you have to turn your life around but it’s a dark time and you’re ploughing through life armed only with distrust. But in a sense, the universe is giving you a second chance: to break the mould and live a life without blinkers.

I’m saying all this because I think that a nation’s relationship with its government is very much like a human relationship – it is a two-way bond built on trust and honesty.

Precisely because of this, the political ongoings of these last few weeks have left us feeling angry, upset and betrayed as a nation. It’s a relationship break-up, starkly similar to when someone cheats on you.

When you think about it, this government has been led by a man who lied his way from the word go. Let’s go down memory lane, shall we? Remember Malta Star, the Labour Party English language ‘news’ website (attention Chris Fearne, it’s already been tried and tested and was a complete joke)? Joseph Muscat was in charge of that and he’d fill it up daily with pure, propagandist fiction. At that time, as the star ‘journalist’ on Super One, he also excelled in scaremongering tactics prior to Malta joining the European Union. Then he had a change of heart, became an MEP and from there bounced on to become a charismatic “I’m-your-bro” party leader.

We need to start afresh as soon as possible

But as my father used to say, a leopard never changes its spots.

He played the working-class-socialist card, while drinking Moet & Chandon with businessmen, which turned out to be alleged masterminds of the assassination of an investigative journalist.

We can now look back at every instance, every scandal which has littered the news these last six years – the Gaffarena saga, the Café Premier, the Neville-Gafà-selling-of-visas to vulnerable people in war-torn Libya, the passport citizenship scheme, the Panama Papers, the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia – and in hindsight we can see his barefaced lies to protect himself and his friends around him.

At the time, the easiest thing was to choose to believe him, and give him the benefit of the doubt, because in a relationship, your automatic reaction is to trust. The few times he was challenged, he resorted to his line of “Why don’t you look at what you/the others did?” He still does that but seeing that it’s not working, has now upped it with an aggressive “It’s none of your business”. Straight out of the handbook of a relationship gas lighter.

Of course, if you’re elected by us the people and we pay your salary, it is very much our business. And if you go on a 70-hour holiday and you spend as much as I earn in one year to get there and it happens to be the place where your best mates tried to open a secret bank account to funnel their illicit kickback money from a pointless new power station, then the people have a sacrosanct right to know exactly what you’re doing.

He can bark “It’s none of your business” as much as he likes. Answering like that is not bravado, it’s cowardice. Because now the blinkers are off and the wall he built to cover up his corrupt rot has collapsed and we’re seeing the Emperor without the clothes, running around with his patata barra. And it’s for all to see that his nuts are, well, the size of peanuts. And that will be his legacy.

Thankfully, as with any relationship break-up, some constructive things have come out – namely the power of the media. Journalists of independent media have become fearless, not merely reporting, investigating and analysing in depth. They have picked up where Daphne left off.

Hopefully this will also be the beginning of the end of political party television and radio stations. Not only should there not be another Malta Star, but this should mark the demise of One and NET. Their very concept was always flawed and today we are the only EU country with resounding partisanpropaganda day in, day out blaring in everyone’s living rooms, feeding audiences utter garbage.

When finally Muscat steps off the prime ministerial podium, we can only hope that the police will interrogate him about his lies and his disservice to the public which trusted him (not that they need to wait for him to step down – he has no immunity).

The police must do this, because it is our business – otherwise the nation can never heal from this break-up. And we need to start afresh, this time seeing things with the heart, as soon as possible.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

Twitter: @krischetcuti