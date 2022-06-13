In line with a UNESCO convention, fireworks are an expression of living heritage, giving identity to a community and its cultural milieu. Colourful petards light up the night sky for most of the year and Maltese craftsmanship in this art is world renowned.

Sadly, however, this intangible heritage has a dark side to it. Fireworks can be lethal. Even when all necessary precautions are taken, accidents, some fatal, still happen, let alone when abuse, usually the result of overconfidence and haste, becomes a way of life.

Too many lives and limbs have been lost along the years in fireworks explosions, some having devastating results like the one in Għarb, 12 years ago, that decimated a whole family, including a pregnant woman. That year, 2010, was the deadliest on record, nine people having been killed in accidents related to the manufacture of fireworks.

Last weekend’s blast at a Mosta fireworks factory, which left three injured, was yet another reminder of how dangerous pyrotechnics are. More importantly, however, at least for those who are not blinkered, it again proves that, much like the gun lobby in the US, we continue to be unwilling to truly mend our ways even in the face of death and destruction.

Fireworks factory inspector Servolo Delicata, who has both the expertise and first-hand knowledge of the situation on the ground, suspects that a lethal combination of temperature, humidity and wind direction could have caused this latest accident.

The expert sees a pattern of fireworks factory explosions in the summer months when fireworks ignite on their own. He, therefore, feels that, to be on the safe side, fireworks should be manufactured when temperatures are as low as possible, humidity is above 50 per cent and the wind is not blowing from the south.

One wonders whether this expert opinion is reflected in the laws and regulations governing the production of fireworks. If not, remedial action should be taken forthwith. If provisions are in place, then, evidently, they are being ignored.

A comprehensive technical report in late 2011, of which Delicata was one of the authors, had raised a number of issues. Among others, these included: increasing workload, rivalry, pyrotechnician lacking scientific background, the lack of a well-equipped specialised centre to test the sensitivity of chemical reactions of the material used and leadership training for fireworks factory licensees.

Have such issues been addressed since? Has enforcement been stepped up? How many licensees and/or enthusiasts have been arraigned for breaching fireworks regulations or does this only happen after a tragedy?

Noting that those involved in the production of fireworks became more cautious following serious accidents only for things to return to normal

after a year or two, the 2011 report had made a very sombre comment: “It appears that experience has not been a teacher.”

The other day, Delicata made a statement that is just as powerful: “We often see certain slackness in those who have been doing it for some time. Overconfidence and haste could prove deadly.”

Accidents will always happen, especially when dealing with such volatile material and chemicals as those used in the manufacture of fireworks.

What that means is that if self-regulation is not to be effectively and thoroughly practised – which does not seem to be the case – the authorities must intervene directly.

The parliamentary committee on health or that on social affairs should lose no time in setting up a task force to evaluate the situation and push forward updated legislation.