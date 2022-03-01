Dear Mr President and Mr Prime Minister of Malta,

I am writing to ask for your support for my country, Ukraine in the unprecedented brutal war waged by the Russian Federation and its accomplice, Belarus.

Ukraine is an important gateway to Europe from sea, land and air, just like Malta is a crucial sea gateway to Europe in the Mediterranean. Ukraine is now fighting off attacks in all these directions.

Malta knows what it is like to fight overpowering forces in isolation. The courage demonstrated by the Knights of Malta in the Great Siege (1565) is an inspiration and example to follow. The courage that Maltese citizens demonstrated in World War II under the heaviest bombardment is legendary.

These days, it is my native country, Ukraine that shows legendary courage in fighting off the brutal, barbarian, inhuman attack of the Russian Federation and Belarus on its sovereign territory, its helpless innocent people, children and elderly.

This war is being waged not only in the real but also the digital world. So it is not just the usual military means of fighting that is required but also non-military means. These non-military means can yield more powerful and long-lasting results than military aid.

I ask you, Mr President and Mr Prime Minister, to use your political powers to support my country, Ukraine, my family, friends and colleagues and all my fellow Ukrainian citizens, who have been ruthlessly deprived of their basic human rights, normal life necessities and pleasures.

What I believe can be done and is already being done by other EU member states, international organisations and businesses is the following:

Stop diplomatic relations with the aggressors: the Russian Federation and Belarus;

Send the aggressors’ diplomats out of the country;

Stop the aggressor from using all the benefits created by humanity for a better life. This would include the following steps:

Facilitate and support the measure of cutting Russia and Belarus from SWIFT;

Facilitate and support cutting Russia and Belarus off from all other major payment systems and banking services;

Facilitate and support stopping Russia and Belarus from using the digital achievements of the world in all industries: economy, finance, tourism and travel, entertainment, all types of trade;

Boycott Russian goods at the state level;

Trace and freeze any significant Russian and Belarus assets: tangible and intangible, belonging to Russian and Belorussian billionaires and oligarchs in Malta (similar measures were recently announced by US officials).

The aggressors must not be allowed to use the achievements of the modern age to kill innocent and defenceless people, children, elderly and to override the gains of democracy for their personal, malicious ambitions.

I understand that, due to its very limited territory, Malta cannot accept many Ukrainian refugees, of whom there are hundreds of thousands by preliminary estimates.

However, there are significant steps that Malta as a country may take to assist and help Ukrainians in the long term. These include the following and may be further expanded:

Develop special procedures for Ukrainians to visit, work and stay in Malta;

Develop educational possibilities and programmes for them to learn and study in Malta;

Provide recreational possibilities and programmes to heal the traumas in the minds and bodies of people who took part in this war and sustained and suffered losses.

Ukrainian children will especially require considerable psychological help to be able to return to normal life and contribute to society. The sun, the Mediterranean sea, educational fun and peer companionship can perform miracles for children’s minds.

A compelling sustainable life for the whole planet lies in unanimity, standing together in adversity, taking all possible individual and collective action to ensure that our children and our future generations can take an example and inspiration from our actions today to build a better future tomorrow.

Oksana Le Brun née Sytnyk, native Ukrainian married to a Maltese