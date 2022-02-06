Joseph Buttigieg will be giving a public lecture entitled Dun Ġorġ żarmat fi kliem: L-analiżi lessikali bħala għodda ta’ interpretazzjoni (Dun Ġorġ broken down into words: lexical analysis as a method of interpretation) on Friday, February 11, at 6pm.

The lecture, which is being organised jointly by the Department of Maltese at the Faculty of Arts of the University of Malta and the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM), is based on the research Buttigieg carried out for his master’s dissertation in Maltese linguistics, under the supervision of Michael Spagnol.

The lecture is open to the public and will be held at the SDC MUSEUM auditorium in Blata l-Bajda, next to the chapel of St George Preca.