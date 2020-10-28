After four highly acclaimed stand-up specials over the span of five years, comedian Kevin Naudi has decided to take to the stage in a different manner, adapting to current restrictions.

But there certainly will be no restriction on laughs for Naudi's collaboration with Chukkas, 'It's My Life'.

To help him with his banter, Naudi has roped in his favourite guests to share his stories with, including Valentina Rossi, Ron Briffa, James Ryder, Luke LyOleton, Sean Gravina, Martina Zammit, Ray Calleja, Claire Agius Ordway, Matthew B. Spiteri, Cassandra Spiteri, Stephanie Agius and a Piccinino Lingerie model.

Tables can be booked for two people and a maximum of four people. Tickets are priced at €40 per person and include two hours of entertainment, Chukka’s food bites, half a bottle of wine or beer pitcher and a bottle of water. Safety regulations, including two metres between tables will be respected throughout the show.

'It's My Life' is happening on November 7, 14, 21 and 28 and December 5 and 12. For bookings contact Naudi on https://www.facebook.com/kevin.naudi or via Whatsapp on 9985 6319.