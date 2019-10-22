A realistic bespoke town was designed in Pembroke with children in mind. It’s a scaled-down version of a typical town, inspiring children to learn through play in the most realistic way possible and to be able to explore life in the world around them.

The Little Peeps Pop Up Town features play booths which resemble the very same places people visit on a daily basis: a supermarket, medical centre, police station, café/diner, theatre, construction site, picnic area and a ring road with a number of attractions that children will meet along the way.

Recommended ages are from 18 months to seven years old. Each child needs to be accompanied by an adult. A small café is also being set up for the adults to enjoy while the children are playing.

The Little Peeps Pop Up Town is being held in Pembroke for the duration of two weeks, from today to November 3. There will be five 90-minute pre-booked play sessions a day, from 9am to 6.30pm. In order to secure a place, all tickets must be bought in advance. Tickets can be purchased on www.showshappening.com