Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow screening the 2019 documentary Collective.

In 2015, a fire at Bucharest’s Colectiv club leaves 27 dead and 180 injured. Soon, more burn victims begin dying in hospitals from wounds that were not life-threatening. Then a doctor blows the whistle to a team of investigative journalists working at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor.

One revelation leads to another as the journalists start to uncover vast healthcare fraud.

When a new health minister is appointed, he offers unprecedented access to his efforts to reform the corrupt system but also to the obstacles he faces. Following journalists, whistle-blowers, burn victims and government officials, Collective is an uncompromising look at the impact of investigative journalism at its best.

The documentary, directed by Alexander Nanau, is being screened tomorrow at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema at 8pm. It will also be shown on February 13 at 8.30pm, on February 21 at 5.30pm and on February 26 at 9pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.