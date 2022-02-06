After nearly nine long months, the 2021 Formula One World Championship ended with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen prevailing over Mercedes legend Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship in what was a truly remarkable battle.

However, the end of the championship also brought the career of legendary Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen to a close, and this article will take a look-back at his career.

Born in Espoo, Finland in October 1979, Raikkonen made his Formula 1 debut back in 2001, driving for the then-Sauber team (they now compete as Alfa Romeo Racing).

He impressed in his first season in Formula 1, finishing 10th in the drivers’ championship, and was then signed by McLaren for 2002 after two-time world champion and fellow Finn Mika Hakkinen’s retirement.

