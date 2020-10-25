Property is always a hot topic. Market speculation and forecasts are forever a matter of debate and the pandemic has certainly stirred the pot. Steve Schembri from RE/MAX Excellence shares his thoughts on Malta’s high-end market.

In the world of upmarket real estate, the bar keeps being raised. Architects, developers and designers constantly need to up their game in a bid to appeal to clients. Finding the perfect buyer for the perfect seller always poses a challenge, but when talking about luxury real estate, it is a whole new ball game.

“Demand and supply of high-end properties tend to be quite limited,” Steve Schembri, the office manager and co-franchise owner of RE/MAX Balluta, explains.

“More so than with other kinds of properties, it all becomes a question of time. The buyer wants the right property at the time they’re looking to buy; the seller wants the right buyer at the time they’re looking to sell. Ultimately, success materialises when the two coincide.”

Malta has positioned itself as a regional leader in the luxury property market over the past decade. Governmental incentives – both residential and corporate – have attracted international businesses in the iGaming, software development and financial sectors. In turn, this has made the country an attractive investment choice and fuelled its real estate market.

As a result, premium properties in Malta have come to be defined by several factors. Luxury homes hit listings at prices at about €700,000 and over. These are found in sought-after areas across the island, from Sliema, St Julian’s and Ta’ Xbiex to Madliena, Mellieha, Valletta, Vittoriosa and everywhere in between.

“More often than not, we’re talking about villas, townhouses, penthouses or apartments in exclusive residential blocks and SDAs [Special Designated Areas] ,” says Schembri, “but what makes a property truly high-end is its ‘uniqueness’.

Luxury properties are always harder to come by, so they’re usually sold at their asking price

“Since outside space is so hard to come by in Malta, a house with a garden or a large terrace with a stunning view will always feature prominently. Occasionally, somewhere with historical value, such as a palazzo, will be up for sale. Whatever the case, though, upmarket real estate will be finished to a very high standard or have distinct characteristics and features. In some special cases, a property will have both.”

Estate agents who work in the high-end market come to their role with a wealth of experience behind them. This is vital given the particular challenges that are brought to the table by these kinds of properties and clientele.

“Pricing luxury real estate can be quite a journey,” Schembri continues.

“Valuers work according to what the market says at any given time, but sellers understandably have certain expectations about price. Striking the right balance is crucial because the property needs to be priced to sell. Then, thinking about the buyer, it can be quite challenging to find a property that hits the spot. Sometimes, it even means enticing owners to sell properties that aren’t actively for sale.

“An agent’s experience and connections are fundamental. Over time, one builds a portfolio of clients and properties, so when a good opportunity arises – perhaps a serious buyer or a special home – the right agent can call on their resource bank of industry know-how, clients and properties to make the experience as successful as possible.”

Reflecting on the run-up to 2020 and beyond, Schembri asserts that upmarket real estate always seems to retain its market value.

“I’ve been in the business for 15 years and seen several highs and lows, including market slowdowns in 2008/2009 and 2012. Prices have continually increased, especially in the past five years, yet demand and sales remain present. Luxury properties are always harder to come by, so they’re usually sold at their asking price. It’s also not unheard of for buyers to offer more to ensure they secure a deal.

“Having said that, the pandemic is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. All sectors are being impacted, so predicting an outcome for real estate is difficult. People are being cautious, and rightfully so. The market has slowed down and prices are stabilising, but that was expected. Yet, we’re still selling and retaining relationships with buyers and sellers, so we remain positive that when we overcome these troubling times, the local market will flourish once again.”

For more information on luxury properties in Malta and Gozo, visit www.remax-malta.com.