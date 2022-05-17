May 17 is the international day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia. It feels unethical and insensitive that the word ‘phobia’ is being used when referring to people. The sad truth is that we still encounter instances of ignorance and prejudice towards different sexual orientations.

As the opposition’s spokesperson for equality, I appreciate the fact that, in Malta, we have passed laws that safeguard people of different sexual orientations.

These laws are considered as progressive and have ensured that, legally, all forms of discrimination have been eradicated.

These laws have facilitated equal opportunities.

Unfortunately, in the past, only heterosexual relationships were recognised by law. The rest were merely tolerated but not protected. Up to a few decades ago, it was illegal to engage in homosexual relationships in Malta.

Unfortunately, even in this day and age, homosexual relationships are not allowed in certain parts of the world. In some cases, they carry a prison sentence or even a death sentence.

On an international level, Malta should continue to be the voice of these people, raise awareness and resort to all available means to put pressure on these states to amend their laws and protect their citizens.

As a country proud of its laws in favour of people of all sexual orientations, Malta should be ready to welcome immigrants who are trying to escape from persecution at home because of their sexual orientation.

Malta, along with most European states, has, in the last few years, made huge strides in safeguarding the civil rights of all of its citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation. However, even today, there are countries within the European Union, such as Hungary and Poland, where individuals who are not heterosexual are discriminated against and stigmatised.

While the Maltese legal framework protects every citizen without exception, we still lag behind where attitudes and sentiments are involved. We still need to educate on what needs to be done so that all forms of sexual relationship are given the same status.

A change in mentality can only be brought about through education, facilitated not only through schools but through a nationwide educational campaign aimed at ensuring that all individuals are respected and valued for who they are, regardless of the relationships they engage in and the way they wish to project their image.

There are individuals who still feel unsafe about declaring their sexual orientation - Graziella Attard Previ

From a very early age, children should be taught to respect others and to embrace and celebrate differences. Apart from differences in sexual orientation, children should be taught to value each other equally, regardless of their skin colour, race, religion and differences of opinion. Adults are role models for younger generations and so what they practise is far more important than what they preach.

On paper, the country has advanced considerably but, in day-to-day encounters, much is still lacking. Many individuals are suffering in silence because of their sexual orientation because, despite the protection offered by law, prejudice and discrimination are still rampant in practice.

There are individuals who still feel unsafe about declaring their sexual orientation because people around them create and intentionally perpetuate a climate where homosexuals are made to feel uncomfortable.

These environments may be present within the family setting or at the workplace. Some comments on social media offend, ridicule and ostracise others because of their sexual orientation.

The Nationalist Party pledges to strive on to ensure a just and inclusive society. The voices of the minorities will not be ignored. Malta is our country and ‘our’ includes each and every individual.

I would like to end on a positive note and look forward to a time when in Malta everyone is truly accepted and valued, without exception.

I want to live in a country where love conquers all, where, as adults, we are all free to love whoever we want without fear and to express this love freely, where we love each other as we are and where no one has the right to dictate or judge another person’s sexual orientation.

I vow to keep on working to make this possible.

Graziella Attard Previ, PN MP and spokesperson on equality