Walking into a hospital is usually not the most thrilling of events – immediate medical attention is at times needed and human reactions are usually tipped over the scales. But if there’s a certain amount of reassurance, comfort and standards, the anxiety-riddled mind will be calmed. Take reassurance, comfort and high standards; add luxury, passion and efficiency as well as modern technology into the mix and you’ve got yourself an above standard medical facility.

Saint James Hospital in Żejtun has elevated Malta’s medical facility options to a level that reigns high in the healthcare industry as a whole. Josie Muscat made sure of that, and with a significant investment, created a medical institution that feels a lot more like a hotel than a clinical space.

“I wanted to bring my passion for the medical industry to life. Moreover, I needed to give back to the south of Malta and create a hospital where all its clients feel well taken care of and spoilt during their medical journeys,” Dr Muscat claimed as he proudly led a tour around the new facility.

As you drive through the front gate of the premises, an ample parking area welcomes you and directs you towards the main entrance of the building. Unlike current procedure, the Saint James Hospital has adopted a model that is designed on efficiency and effective results focused around the latest technological advances in the industry.

The regular reception area of this hospital has been replaced by automated ticket machines that patients in for their respective appointments. A manned reception area can be found on the left-hand side of the waiting area for future appointments, queries and general assistance.

The waiting area is properly planned out, with treatment rooms all located on the ground floor for mobility convenience – the communal waiting area is spacious, well-lit and tranquil.

“We have adopted a simple yet effective approach in the design of the Żejtun hospital. We wanted to create a streamlined and efficient system that constantly keeps the comfort of our patients in mind,” Jean Claude Muscat, CEO of Saint James Hospital Group, said.

The level of thought and planning can be seen in the stylish decor, open-plan layout and user-friendly features. The waiting room is equipped with display screens perched alongside every examination room door, clearly showing patient numbers on the screen. Waiting for a consultation does not necessarily mean sitting across from the clinic door, as the in-house cafeteria features a display screen clearly showing current patient numbers.

“Let’s say you are patient number four for the paediatric clinic, and the specialist on call is busy with patient number one. You can easily grab a coffee or a quick bite to eat in the cafeteria before your number is called. It’s literally one minute away from the waiting area, so you really have nothing to worry about,” clarified the CEO as he pointed out some of the key features of the hospital.

The Saint James Hospital cafeteria will be run by Corinthia, whose daily meal preparation will also be served to in-patients admitted to the hospital. This may be the revolutionary change hospital food needs.

Emergency patients will be treated in an entirely different section of the hospital that can be accessed via the Emergency Ring Road. Ambulances and emergency patients will be admitted through two different areas dissolving patient traffic and speeding up the process for both parties. Here high-quality apparatus can be found in all treatment rooms giving the emergency physicians full access to the latest equipment, medicine and standards to best do their job.

Apart from the hotel-standard food, luxury rooms and exceedingly high standards in their medical treatment, patients advised to stay the night at the Saint James Hospital, Żejtun also have unobstructed views of the green areas that will surround the hospital.

“When designing this hospital, we wanted to make sure that full environmental awareness will be taken into consideration as much as possible. The green area will serve as a relaxation area for those patients who may spend lengthy amounts of time in our care or as a serene escape for family members visiting their loved ones,” Dr Muscat said with a smile on his face.

He added: “We also created a reservoir system that will collect rainwater for irrigation, sanitary drainage in bathrooms and fire safety tactics. Most of our electricity and water devices use energy-saving technology, and a clean air filter has also been incorporated into the design.”

Patients at Saint James Hospital can make use of a number of services provided by the Radiology Department, Cardiac Lab, Gynaecology Centre, Laboratory Services, IVF Lab, Physiotherapy Department, Urology Clinic, Dental Clinic and, in 2020, a specialised unit entirely dedicated to aesthetic surgery and dermatology.

Each department makes use of high-end machinery to generate faster and more accurate results, such as the Siemens Edge Somatom Definition – the first single source CT available on the island used for rapid cardiological results. Other innovative technological features include the S. Cape medical multi-console screen installed in the two main operating theatres, which are equipped with ultra clean ventilation (UVC) systems.

The hospital in the south of the island gives residents of its vicinity a faster point of access in the case of emergency and offers private hospital users a venue that caters to every need of its patients.

From the relaxing environment created by neighbouring green areas and the comfort of luxury-standard in-patient rooms, to the convenience of an in-house pharmacy and high-quality catering, this latest Saint James Hospital facility is a medical package that you can rely on in your time of need.