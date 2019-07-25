Mercedes-Benz claims to have founded the premium SUV segment with the launch of the M-Class in 1977. Since then, more than two million customers have decided in favour of the off-roader, With a new control concept, innovative driving assistants, a new engine range and significantly more space, the new GLE is set to continue this success story.

The exterior design of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE not only exudes presence and power, but also sets a new standard for aerodynamics in the SUV segment, with a Cd figure of 0.29. The SUV trendsetter is full of innovations. The interior is even more spacious and comfortable, with a third seat row available on request. The infotainment system boasts larger screens and MBUX Interior Assist, which can detect hand and arm movements to assist with control functions.

Available on market launch is the four-cylinder GLE 300 d 4Matic with 245bhp and 500Nm. Thanks to further enhanced emission control technologies, the powerful four-cylinder engine remains below all emission limits even in demanding driving situations and environmental conditions far beyond the norm.

Also available are a number of petrol and diesel six-cylinder engines, some using hybrid technology and a plug-in hybrid is also planned in the near future.

Top-end technology

The GLE is equipped with the latest generation of the multimedia system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience. As standard it includes two large 12.3-inch screens arranged next to each other for a sublime widescreen look. The information of the instrument cluster and media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens. An emotive presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure.

A unique feature of MBUX is its learning capability thanks to artificial intelligence. With its predictive functions, MBUX can anticipate the driver's wishes – such as a regularly used navigation destination.

The new GLE has a considerably longer wheelbase than its predecessor. This creates significantly more space, especially for passengers in the rear. Legroom in the second seat row has increased and because the A-pillar is more upright than before, spaciousness and entry comfort in the first row has been further improved.

The luggage capacity is up to 825 litres behind the rear seats, and up to 2,055 litres when the second seat row is folded down. Even more flexibility is possible with the optional, folding third seat row, which provides two extra seats.

A design that cuts a good figure

Modern luxury both on and off the road: that is the design message of the new GLE. The vehicle's proportions with a long wheelbase, short overhangs and large, flush-fitted wheels already leave no doubt that it feels at home and cuts a good figure on any terrain.

The front section of the GLE exudes presence and power: this is ensured by the upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent, chrome-plated underguard and the bonnet with two powerdomes. This striking appearance is emphasised by the distinctive headlamp design by day and night.

The large wheels in sizes from 18 to 22 inches are housed in wheel arches with prominent liners. The chrome surrounds of the windows are however reminiscent of a premium saloon model.

The GLE also cuts an athletic figure from the rear. This is particularly ensured by the powerful shoulder muscle extending from the C-pillar to the rear lights. The rear is strikingly rounded off with the chrome-plated underguard.

In all variants of the new GLE, power is transmitted by the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. With the four-cylinder engines, 4Matic all-wheel drive is realised with a transfer case which transmits the drive torque to the axles in a fixed ratio of 50:50 per cent.

With its high rigidity, the bodyshell of the new GLE makes a major contribution to meeting the demanding standards for vehicle dynamics, quiet running, perceived quality and crash safety. Both statically and dynamically, the body structure of the new GLE is around 20 per cent more torsionally rigid than that of the previous model. To this end it combines high-strength sheet steel with lightweight materials for certain assemblies.

The interior of the new GLE derives its fascination from the contrast between the luxurious, elegant ambience of a Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon and the robust, progressive features of an SUV. The central element in the dashboard’s design is a sporty, stylish cockpit unit embedded in a striking dashboard support.

The prominent, raised centre console creates a robust contrast with the flee-floating appearance of the dashboard. As a typical feature of off-roaders, there are two prominent grab handles on the centre console. Flowing leather surfaces create a modern, luxurious impression rounded off by a broad area of trim and flush-fitting roller blinds. All the ergonomically refined controls and displays feature a new design.

The interior of the new GLE derives its fascination from the contrast between the luxurious, elegant ambience of a Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon and the robust, progressive features of an SUV - Tonio Darmanin

In 1997 Mercedes-Benz founded the premium SUV segment with the launch of the M-Class. Since autumn 2015 the model family has borne the name GLE, emphasising its positioning as an SUV in the E‑Class model family. The GLE is the best-selling SUV in the history of Mercedes-Benz. At present Mercedes-Benz is highly successfully represented with seven models in the SUV segment (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS, G-Class).

The SUVs are a major structural pillar in the Mercedes-Benz product portfolio, and greatly contribute to the growth of Mercedes-Benz. To date, more than five million customers worldwide have purchased a Mercedes-Benz SUV. The line-up was further enhanced with the unveiling of the new GLE Coupe at the Frankfurt Motor Show this week.