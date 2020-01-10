The Dance Academy is tomorrow staging The Nutcracker, the popular 1892 two-act ballet with a score by Tchaikovsky and a libretto adapted from Hoffman’s story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

The ballet is set on Christmas Eve, when the Stahbaums are hosting their annual Christmas party. The children, Clara and Fritz, are dancing and playing as they welcome their guests.

The party grows festive with music and dance as the children’s godfather, Drosselmeyer, arrives with his nephew, Pete. He is a skilled clock and toy maker and is always full of surprises. Drosselmeyer draws everyone’s attention as he presents two life-sized dolls. They are the delight of the party, each taking a turn to dance.

Drosselmeyer’s gift to Clara is a nutcracker. Fritz becomes jealous and grabs the nutcracker from Clara and breaks it. The girl is heartbroken but Drosselmeyer quickly repairs the nutcracker with a handkerchief he magically draws from the air.

As the evening grows late, the guests depart and the Stahbaum family retires for the evening.

Clara, worried about her beloved nutcracker, sneaks back to check on him and falls asleep with him in her arms.

As the clock strikes midnight, strange things begin to happen. The room fills with an army of mice, led by the fierce Mouse King. The Nutcracker leads his army of toy soldiers into battle with the mice. The Mouse King corners the Nutcracker and battles him one-on-one. The Nutcracker seems to be no match for the Mouse King.

Clara makes a final daring charge and throws her slipper at the Mouse King, hitting him. The Mouse King drops to the floor and the mice run away, carrying off their leader’s lifeless body.

Clara and Pete then start their magical journey to the Land of Snow, an enchanted forest wonderland where they are welcomed by dancing snowflakes.

Arriving in the Land of Sweets, Clara and Pete are greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy. When Pete describes their daring battle with the army of mice, she rewards them with a celebration of dances.

Taking part in the ballet are Petra Camilleri, Nathan Falzon, Kirsten Zammit, Raquel Zerafa, Gianluca Sciberras, Kendra Galea, Gabriel Camilleri, Rebecca Galea, Andre Buhagiar, Andre Mangion, Micheal Farrugia, Kim Tabone, Nicole Buhagiar, Maya Camilleri Sacco, Miriana Fenech Caruana, Judith Gauci, Martina Bianco and Jasmar Cassar.

The show is taking place tomorrow at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta at 6pm. For tickets, log on to www.mcc.com.mt or call the booking office on 2559 5750.