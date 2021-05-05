This Friday, May 7, at 6 pm, John B. Saliba, a 94-year-old Maltese-American who lives in New York, will be talking to anthropologist Michael Deguara in English about his time at the dockyard in the 1940s and his vivid memories of World War II.

The talk is being hosted by the Oral Traditions project of the Department of Maltese at the University of Malta which is supported by the University's Research Fund and Klabb Kotba Maltin.

Saliba, who is originally from Żabbar and now lives in New York, will share his experience of working in the Dockyard between 1941 and 1949, as well as memories from the Second World War.

He will talk about the practical learning of trades that used to go on, apprenticeship in the dockyard, the dangers workers faced and accidents that happened, his relations with Italian prisoners, "dogfights" between warplanes, and much more. Some of his art will also be on display.

The talk will be in English to be accessible to those who do not speak Maltese, including Saliba's family.

However, Saliba has the Maltese language very much at heart, and has never forgotten it, and the audience will be able to ask questions or make comments in both English and Maltese.

Dr Dawn Adrienne Saliba, Saliba's granddaughter, who is studying Archaeology at the University of Malta, was instrumental for this talk to take place.

Everyone is welcome to attend this online event which will be streamed on the Facebook page of the project It-Tradizzjoni Orali and on Zoom: https://universityofmalta.zoom.us/j/97585362138