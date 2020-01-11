The Malta Cultural Institute Foundation is tomorrow presenting its January concert at Venue 18, the new hall at G.F Abela Junior College Complex in Msida at 7pm.

The event will take on the theme of a Maltese evening, featuring a display of Maltese and Mediterranean food and folk music.

Special guest will be Karmen Tedesco, an expert in Maltese and international cuisine and nutrition, who will be presenting samples of Maltese delicacies and will be open to discussion with the audience.

Singers from the Marie Therese Vassallo Voice Studio will perform some of the most popular Maltese folk songs. They will be accompanied on the piano by Michael Camilleri.

The art exhibition on display for the month of January will feature the works of Maltese artist Tessie Borg.

Marie Therese Vassallo is coordinating and presenting the concert.

Everyone is invited to attend. Donations will be collected at the door to cover costs. Parking will be available in the college’s grounds during the concert for free. For more information, one can contact the MCI director on 2133 8923 or 9980 0409 or via email at maltacultinst@gmail.com.