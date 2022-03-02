Distressed people in Ukraine as well as Ukrainians living in Malta worried about their loved ones have been reaching out to an online support service run by mental health NGO Richmond Foundation.

“I am in Ukraine… The war is on the street right now. These are the most scariest days in my life,” one person wrote as she sought support through the online support chat OLLI.

“Yesterday I had a psychological breakdown. I thought we will not survive. We had the worst aviation attack,” read another anonymous entry.

Lynn Sammut, manager of psychological support services at the Richmond Foundation, said that since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, the OLLI chat started receiving requests for support from people in Ukraine.

OLLI is a free, 24/7 emotional support chat service that affords users full anonymity.

Sammut explained that the foundation offers services to companies in Malta, some of which are international or have employees overseas.

One such company extended the service to its employees in Ukraine, some of who were now making use of it.

"The basement is not very safe. There are many hot water pipes in there. So in case of bombings - everyone will be boiled."

“We’ve had a couple of calls from people in Ukraine who are very distressed. They are concerned about their mental wellbeing. They are hearing bombings,” Sammut said. As people try to find a place to stay safe, sometimes the safest option remains staying at home, despite the risk of bombing.

“The basement is not very safe. There are many hot water pipes in there. So in case of bombings - everyone will be boiled," one person wrote.

Sammut said that they were also receiving requests for support from Ukrainians in Malta who are worried about their loved ones in Ukraine. She said that the foundation was also monitoring social media and noticing increases in anxiety levels amongst Maltese who were uncertain about the repercussions of the war on Malta.

“We are expecting to start seeing an increase in requests for help from locals as anxiety levels increase... COVID, over the past couple of years, was too much for them and the fear of war on top of that is overwhelming them," she said.

If you need emotional support, you can call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. Alternatively, type OLLI.Chat on your desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional 24/7.