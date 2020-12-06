The Alien Man scent is loaded with strength and ambition; serenity and strength, reflected in an assertive and addictive fragrance. The masculine bottle with notes of leather and cashmeran wood, have a touch of osmanthus blossom.

The olfactory family is woody, leather and aromatic. The eau de toilette has three vibrations: electric vibration: smoked beech; sensual vibration: leather; and magnetic vibration: osmanthus.

Alien Man is exclusively distributed by Chemimart. tel: 21492212