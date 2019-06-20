Who wants to rest in peace when you can have a souped-up final journey in the back of a Maserati?

Funeral director Louis Borg of Sliema has added a €200,000 Maserati hearse to his fleet of vehicles, a pearl-white luxury vehicle that’s the first of its kind on the island.

Photos: Jonathan Borg Photos: Jonathan Borg Photos: Jonathan Borg

Custom-built on the chassis of a Maserati Ghibli, the vehicle is almost seven meters long and just a hair under two meters in length. The pearl-white colour is particularly unique among hearses and according to Mr Borg is the first white hearse to be driven on Maltese islands since horse-drawn carriages were used as hearses.

Imported only last week, Mr Borg has already used it for five funerals.

Use of the Maserati only comes at a premium of around €70 more than for one of Mr Borg’s seven other hearses.

“This is the most expensive model of a car that can be turned into a hearse,” Mr Borg said.

“When you roll out a Maserati, everything else gets a little duller,” he said.

The Maserati Ghibli was originally produced as an executive car and has been manufactured in its current iteration since 2013.