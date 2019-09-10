If you open any book on the history of film, you are bound to find a plethora of historically significant movies that marked certain periods, moved audiences and initiated changes in the society and the way people felt about both their surroundings and the way the world functions.

There were not, however, all that many films like Miloš Forman’s 1975 Oscar-winning picture One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. It is considered a work of art whose execution, timing and resounding, bitter message shook the post-Vietnam America.

While serving time for insanity at a State mental hospital, implacable rabble-rouser, Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson), inspires his fellow patients to rebel against the authoritarian rule of head nurse, Mildred Ratched (Louise Fletcher). The cast also includes Danny Devito, Christopher Lloyd, Will Sampson and Brad Dourif.

The hit movie, based on Ken Kesey’s classic novel, is being screened at The Cinema Bar by Citylights in St John Street, Valletta, tomorrow at 11pm.