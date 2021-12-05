The Manoel Theatre is ushering in the Christmas season with a musical event full of festive magic and spectacle. A Versatile Christmas, entrusted to creative artist Antoine Farrugia, is the first in a series of wonderful productions the national theatre has in store for the holidays.

Whatever a person’s background or personal beliefs, there is one thing most people agree upon: Christmas is a time for memory-making and family traditions. One of the traditions many hold dear is a Christmastime outing to the theatre, particularly to the Manoel Theatre.

This year, the festive season at Malta’s national theatre will look a little different. Luckily, it will be less sombre than last year when, due to the pandemic, limited seating capacity affected the number and type of shows that could be produced. However, the Manoel Theatre is making the best of the current circumstances with a wonderful line-up of shows for the Christmas holidays.

The cast of 'A Versatile Christmas'.

First up is a musical extravaganza that promises to be memorable. A Versatile Christmas, as the name suggests, will not only showcase the versatility of the artists on stage, but will also offer a mix of musical styles and well-known songs that should appeal to an audience of all ages.

“The name says it all,” says Antoine Farrugia, the creative artist entrusted with the task of creating A Versatile Christmas. “This event will be a mix of opera, brass, rhythm, jazz and swing, and will be performed by some of the best-known and best-loved vocal artists in the country.”

Farrugia had originally thought of opera arias, but that idea quickly morphed into something more unconventional.

“Eventually we decided to go for opera arias with a fusion of swing and jazz. So, it was out with the strings and in with the brass!” he shares.

Paul Borg

“I had no doubt of who would be capable of performing outside their comfort zone, so I approached Mro Paul Borg, the founder and conductor of Versatile Brass Band, and the rest is history.”

This is not the first time Farrugia joined forces with Borg to create a show. This time, the duo agreed to create an alternative that would be fun for those who are not familiar with the theatre.

They explored a ‘variant’ between swing and opera by adding a piano to the usual instruments. Then it was time for a line-up of singers audiences are familiar with, and who perform some of the greatest hits with natural confidence – while exuding some good old-fashioned glamour.

That glamour will be effortlessly reflected in the venue. As the oldest functioning theatre in Europe, the Manoel comes into its own at Christmastime. Gracing its stage will be Nadine Axisa, Pamela Bezzina, Christine Dalli, Nadia Vella, Martina Borg and Adrian Galea Lucas, all of whom will be accompanied by the Versatile Brass Band and pianist Sophia Narmania.

Antoine Farrugia

“Considering the tough times we all went through, there is nothing better than to offer some good quality entertainment at this special time of the year,” Farrugia says.

“The spectacle unfolds at a fast pace, with many emotional and surprise elements to keep the audience tapping their toes. There is no better way to treat yourself than with some excellent versatile cabaret during the festive season, especially in the atmosphere of a theatre like the Manoel.”

The timing of A Versatile Christmas makes it the perfect opener to the theatre’s holiday season, with Valletta fully decked for Christmas and the following day being a public holiday.

“A visit to Malta’s national theatre just before Christmas will definitely give a warm start to the spectators’ celebrations with their loved ones,” Massimo Zammit, the Manoel Theatre’s CEO, says.

“And they can do so without worrying about their safety. Audience members will be highly protected in accordance with current health protocols, and we look forward to welcoming them in for the start to a merry Manoel Christmas.”

A Versatile Christmas will be held on Tuesday, December 7, at 6.30pm and 9pm. Tickets are limited and early booking is recommended. Bookings can be made online at teatrumanoel.com.mt. The theatre welcomes anyone aged 6+.