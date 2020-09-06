Musician Dr Lynn has returned with a message of hope and solidarity with her latest single entitled Came Back For You, which was released on August 21 in collaboration with One Voice Malta.

The lyrics of the song relate to a process that connects individuals to something higher: a sense of transcendence and spirituality.

For this single, she collaborated with lyricist Richard Rogers on this version of the song that she had origi­nally composed herself.

The experience inspired her to keep searching for answers and to be of better service in the community. Since the release of her previous single, Treading of Eggshells earlier this year, Dr Lynn has been observing how people react to difficult situations in life. Having been through many hardships herself both personally and in her daily professional work as a lawyer, she does her utmost to provide support to the most vulnerable people she meets.

By practising music and the Arts Dr Lynn expresses her feelings in the most serene and productive way she knows, to encourage people, especially those who are vulnerable and who are restricted to perform outdoor activities, to dedicate more time to projects that empower their mental health and personal development. While she admits that “nothing in life comes easy,” Dr Lynn has found that inner strength is the key to overcome any obstacle.

Today, Dr Lynn is an established lawyer, specialising in civil, child protection and international law.

During this epidemic she has kept herself busy at the piano composing new musical material, while in her profession she remains focused on giving a voice to the people.

