I recently heard of the third building collapse in as many months. I also read how the Prime Minister ordered to have all excavations temporary suspended. I feel it is a bit too little and a lot too late. After all, with the coming of the summer months, usually, a ‘noise’ ban comes into force on June 15.

And, anyhow, should not build sites, especially with regard to excavation works, be fully supervised by the relevant works architects and the Building Regulation Office/Planning Authority? After all, these bodies are staffed by people who are paid by the Exchequer, through our taxes.

So we pay, they get paid, and, in general, we the public, more so people living a physical nightmare close to such construction sites, are not comfortable with the situation.

I wonder how many, di­rectly involved in foisting this unjust living situation on the rest of the country – be they politicians, architects, regulators’ CEOs, construction magnates, etc – know the reality of living such a nightmare. They all go to their homes at the end of a day’s work and relax in quiet, dust-free surroundings, probably having a dip in their pool prior to lighting the barbecue... Because, for them, it was just another productive day at the office.

Shame on them for creating this miserable situation.

Shame on its perpetrators.