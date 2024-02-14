Leipzig were left to rue a controversial disallowed goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 home loss to Real Madrid in their last 16 Champions League clash.

Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko scored in the second minute but the linesman raised his flag for offside.

Replays showed Sesko was clearly onside but VAR did not overturn the decision.

Another Leipzig player, Benjamin Henrichs, was offside and despite not touching the ball, was adjudged to have been in the goalkeeper’s line of sight.

Madrid’s Brahim Diaz scored a stunning solo goal early in the second-half to decide the first-leg match.

While praising Diaz’s “dream goal”, Leipzig coach Marco Rose told reporters the decision was wrong.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com