The 2024 calendar published by St Peter and St Paul parish, Nadur, is being distributed to every household. Besides the usual utility of the calendar, the one published by Nadur is a document featuring religious and social life in Nadur over the 20th century.

In a calendar message, Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri delves briefly into the significance of past, present and future from a Christian perspective. The front cover is a colourful panoramic scene of this year’s solemn procession with the statue of St Peter and St Paul, while the other 12 pages form an album of interesting photographs.

An old photograph in the series dates from 1908 and depicts the serenity of the fields and countryside adjacent to the parish church. In contrast to today, the caption says the only movement then was that of the roots of trees and shrubs.

Another photograph shows the Corpus Christi procession of 1930, with flowering plants in pots near the doorsteps of homes and altar boys scattering petals to spread a carpet in front of the Blessed Sagrament.

An interesting aspect in these photos is the attire of the village folk – men, women and children and bandsmen, as shown in the photo of the feast, dated June 29, 1925.

The caption of the 1910 photograph showing the stone slabs being prepared for the extension of the parish church reminds Christian readers that, in truth, they are the living stones of the church.

The calendar is a must, not only for Nadur parishoners, but for all lovers of religious and social history in Gozo.