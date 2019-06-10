De La Salle College director Brother Martin Borg, FSC, recently presented 550 books to be used as a ‘library on the move’ for patients at Mater Dei Hospital. The books were presented to Claudia Taylor East and Graziella Schiavone from SOS Malta to support the latter organisation’s VolServ volunteering programme at the hospital.

The donation by the De La Salle College community formed part of celebrations being undertaken by members of the Lasallian community around the world to mark the 300th anniversary of St John Baptist De La Salle’s death.

Bro Martin said the emphasis of these celebrations was to promote Lasallian vocations and De La Salle’s aim of providing education to the poor and disadvantaged.