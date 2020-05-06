On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Hospice Malta has launched a range of gifts, while at the same time, giving people the opportunity to support the NGO to continue to provide palliative care, especially during this difficult period.

Gifts include books, home bakes, plants, hampers, porcelain dolls and paintings.

Proceeds aim to raise funds for St Michael Hospice, a brand-new state-of-the-art complex for Hospice patients.

With the public’s support, Hospice Malta will evolve into St Michael Hospice and will be able to continue to offer and improve its palliative services which are free of charge for our community.

The Hospice Malta Mother’s Day gift selection includes:

Books

Paintings of Malta & Gozo by Doris Micallef is written by a mother and dedicated in loving memory of her son Clifford Micallef (1964-2009) who lost his life tragically while training for the LifeCycle charity event at the time this book was being published. Paintings of Malta & Gozo also includes some of Clifford’s photographic work.

Hampers and sweet home bakes

Although a mother’s love is sweeter than sugar, Hospice Malta Fundraising executive Shirley Micallef explains that sweet treats are always a great favourite. Hospice has worked with a local caterer to provide exquisite hampers and sweet home bakes that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face, especially during times such as these when COVID-19 protective measures prevent us from visiting our loved ones.

Plants and flowers

When it comes to Mother’s Day, plants and flowers are always a winner. From orchids to bamboo twisters, Hospice Malta has a selection of beautiful green-finger gifts to choose from.

Visit the online shop, send an e-mail shirley.micallef@hospicemalta.org or call on 79009616 to place your order. Safe and contactless deliveries are included in the price.