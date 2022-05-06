This year Mothers’ Day in Malta falls on May 8, celebrating the warmth and kindness of a mother’s selfless love and everything that this important woman in our lives means to us.

It is an opportunity to show our appreciation to all mothers who share their endless love and who share the heartbreak and contentment of their children as if these emotions and experiences are their own feelings. A mother’s love is a beautiful thing that cannot be captured in a single word or phrase. Mothers have been and will always be our trusted confidants, friends and support systems, no matter how far away we are.

To you all dear mothers, whether biological or adoptive, together with all those who, due to certain circumstances with a great sense of love and commitment, like grandparents, aunts, teachers and nuns, take on this role when this is no longer possible from the biological parent; to all these mothers out there: a very big hug and thank you.

Every mother does her best to give the best possible upbringing to her children, always using unconsciously her own upbringing as a model mingled with positive experiences or setbacks which she could have endured to try to provide a better life for her children, including anything of importance to her which she could have been deprived of.

Good upbringing requires immense love, commitment, discipline, respect and effective communication.

Every day, mothers everywhere need wisdom, strength and courage to provide firm boundaries when required in dealing with difficult situations. The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.

It is of utmost importance that a good and solid relationship is built with all the children as this will leave a strong impact on their lives and any future relationships which they may form later on in life. Children brought up in a secure and loving environment have a greater chance of growing up to be responsible human beings, confident and with a strong sense of commitment, love, empathy and understanding to the needs of others.

Every mother is a very important person - Mary Vella

Besides knowing and working towards their full potential, they are able to understand their strength and resilience in such a way that they are able to fend for themselves and advance in life.

Every mother, whatever her age, is a very important person. Always wanting the best for her children and being the fulcrum of the family, she is the person one always turns to for advice, guidance, comfort and help. A mother’s love is like nothing else in the world: powerful, infinite, selfless and asking for nothing back in return.

As commissioner for older persons, I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to all elderly mothers who continue to play an important and valuable role in society and family life by providing help and support to their children and grandchildren.

We also have to acknowledge the important role of those elderly mothers who, when familial problems arise, do their utmost to try to calm troubled waters to avoid conflict between siblings, thus maintaining peace and serenity in the family.

It is important that, in all circumstances, we should continue to care, love and honour our elderly mothers whether still healthy and contributing selflessly to family needs or physically frail or dependent. We have to be there for them just like they have always been there for us when we needed them.

For those who have mothers in residential care homes, it is important to continue visiting them or contacting them regularly, to show them that they are still loved and thought of every single day. It is true that peace of mind is given by the care provided in residential homes but everybody misses their own family and visits are a means of showing our continued love.

We should be grateful for the unconditional and selfless love they have bestowed upon us, after all what matters most in our lives are not material things but the precious times we have spent together and the memories we have made and when our dear ones are no longer with us it is these beautiful memories and emotions that we treasure for the rest of our lives.

So, on Mothers’ Day, as commissioner for older persons, I would like to show my appreciation and send my sincere best wishes to all mothers, grandmothers, dads taking up the role of mothers, adoptive and foster mothers, aunts, sisters and all other women in our lives who, with unconditional and altruistic love, take on the great responsibility of being a mother and care for children as if they are their own flesh and blood.

Happy Mothers’ Day to all.

Mary Vella, Commissioner for Older Persons